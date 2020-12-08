LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.40

Let’s start up with the current stock price of LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH), which is $3.25 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.32 after opening rate of $2.92 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.92 before closing at $2.93.

Recently in News on December 3, 2020, LightPath Technologies Receives $5.8M Renewal Contract. LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) (“LightPath,” the “Company, “or “we”), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared components and high-level assemblies, today announced it has been awarded a renewal of an annual supply agreement valued at over $5.8 million which is a 16% increase over the prior year contract. The contract is for the purchase of a variety of infrared (“IR”) optical lens elements by a major commercial infrared vision products customer. You can read further details here

LightPath Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.87 on 08/04/20, with the lowest value was $0.62 for the same time period, recorded on 01/30/20.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) full year performance was 434.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LightPath Technologies Inc. shares are logging -33.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 461.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.58 and $4.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1152811 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) recorded performance in the market was 348.28%, having the revenues showcasing 60.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 82.52M, as it employees total of 363 workers.

The Analysts eye on LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the LightPath Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.75, with a change in the price was noted +0.12. In a similar fashion, LightPath Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +3.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 657,526 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LPTH is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Technical rundown of LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH)

Raw Stochastic average of LightPath Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.59%.

Considering, the past performance of LightPath Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 348.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.26%, alongside a boost of 434.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 60.89% during last recorded quarter.