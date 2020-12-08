Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) is on the roll with an average volume of 579.57K in the recent 3 months

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) is priced at $10.37 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.47 and reached a high price of $11.47, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.62. The stock touched a low price of $10.09.

Recently in News on November 23, 2020, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces the Addition of Laurene Bielski Mahon to Board of Directors. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise, today announced the appointment of Ms. Laurene Bielski Mahon to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Mahon has been designated a Class III director and meets the Nasdaq independence standards. She will serve as an independent director on the Audit Committee. With Ms. Mahon’s appointment, IEA’s Board of Directors increases to nine members. You can read further details here

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.47 on 11/24/20, with the lowest value was $1.63 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/20.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) full year performance was 181.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares are logging -28.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 536.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.63 and $14.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1041458 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) recorded performance in the market was 222.05%, having the revenues showcasing 71.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 232.50M, as it employees total of 2650 workers.

Analysts verdict on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.68, with a change in the price was noted +6.54. In a similar fashion, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. posted a movement of +170.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 559,135 in trading volumes.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.58%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 222.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 371.36%, alongside a boost of 181.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 71.40% during last recorded quarter.