Here is why Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (LOAK) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 4.77%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (LOAK), which is $15.36 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $16.25 after opening rate of $14.70 while the lowest price it went was recorded $14.26 before closing at $14.20.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Live Oak Acquisition Corp. shares are logging 5.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.60 and $14.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1116863 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (LOAK) recorded performance in the market was 59.17%, having the revenues showcasing 54.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 372.48M.

Market experts do have their say about Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (LOAK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Live Oak Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.62, with a change in the price was noted +5.36. In a similar fashion, Live Oak Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +53.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 268,603 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LOAK is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (LOAK)

Raw Stochastic average of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.21%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Live Oak Acquisition Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 59.17%. The shares increased approximately by 22.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 34.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 54.37% during last recorded quarter.