Here is why LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 9.93%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB), which is $2.74 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.55 after opening rate of $3.54 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.63 before closing at $3.35.

Recently in News on December 7, 2020, LightInTheBox Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) (“LightInTheBox” or the “Company”), a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to consumers around the world, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.89 on 08/10/20, with the lowest value was $0.58 for the same time period, recorded on 04/14/20.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) full year performance was 211.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. shares are logging -29.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 370.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.58 and $3.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2734424 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) recorded performance in the market was 160.95%, having the revenues showcasing 36.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 292.58M, as it employees total of 953 workers.

Specialists analysis on LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.24, with a change in the price was noted +1.57. In a similar fashion, LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +134.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 828,970 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LITB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Trends and Technical analysis: LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB)

Raw Stochastic average of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.35%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 160.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 238.27%, alongside a boost of 211.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.32% during last recorded quarter.