Gear up for the change! Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) has hit the volume of 1455702

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) is priced at $1.58 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.593 and reached a high price of $1.64, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.54. The stock touched a low price of $1.515.

Recently in News on November 5, 2020, Hudson Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results. Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) announced results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Hudson Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7700 on 12/02/20, with the lowest value was $0.5200 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) full year performance was 139.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hudson Technologies Inc. shares are logging -11.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 202.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.52 and $1.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1455702 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) recorded performance in the market was 57.54%, having the revenues showcasing 26.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 69.01M, as it employees total of 234 workers.

The Analysts eye on Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hudson Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1770, with a change in the price was noted +0.6598. In a similar fashion, Hudson Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +70.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 348,790 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HDSN is recording 1.91 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.76.

Technical rundown of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)

Raw Stochastic average of Hudson Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.05%.

Considering, the past performance of Hudson Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 57.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 71.11%, alongside a boost of 139.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by 42.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.23% during last recorded quarter.