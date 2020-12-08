Gear up for the change! Ayro Inc. (AYRO) has hit the volume of 5591577

At the end of the latest market close, Ayro Inc. (AYRO) was valued at $6.68. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.7558 while reaching the peak value of $7.49 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.41. The stock current value is $6.93.

Recently in News on December 4, 2020, AYRO to Participate on EV Panel at Benzinga’s Global SmallCap Conference and Present to Investors on December 8-9, 2020. AYRO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYRO) (“AYRO” or the “Company”), a manufacturer of light-duty, urban, and short-haul electric vehicles (EVs), today announces that management will participate in the Benzinga Global SmallCap Conference on December 8-9, 2020. You can read further details here

Ayro Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.60 on 11/23/20, with the lowest value was $1.80 for the same time period, recorded on 04/07/20.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) full year performance was 123.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ayro Inc. shares are logging -34.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 285.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.80 and $10.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5591577 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ayro Inc. (AYRO) recorded performance in the market was 57.50%, having the revenues showcasing 155.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 191.20M, as it employees total of 375 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ayro Inc. (AYRO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ayro Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.86, with a change in the price was noted +2.29. In a similar fashion, Ayro Inc. posted a movement of +49.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,609,670 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AYRO is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical rundown of Ayro Inc. (AYRO)

Raw Stochastic average of Ayro Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.97%.

Considering, the past performance of Ayro Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 57.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 125.00%, alongside a boost of 123.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 128.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 155.72% during last recorded quarter.