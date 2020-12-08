Do Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) beta value of 1.83 signposts another twist?

At the end of the latest market close, Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) was valued at $3.62. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.04 while reaching the peak value of $4.58 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.86. The stock current value is $4.54.

Recently in News on December 7, 2020, Chimerix Announces FDA Acceptance of New Drug Application for Brincidofovir as a Medical Countermeasure for Smallpox. FDA Grants Priority Review and Sets PDUFA Date for April 7, 2021. You can read further details here

Chimerix Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.58 on 12/07/20, with the lowest value was $1.19 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) full year performance was 84.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Chimerix Inc. shares are logging 11.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 281.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.19 and $4.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3647276 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) recorded performance in the market was 123.65%, having the revenues showcasing 97.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 270.27M, as it employees total of 43 workers.

The Analysts eye on Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Chimerix Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.01, with a change in the price was noted +1.25. In a similar fashion, Chimerix Inc. posted a movement of +37.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 463,340 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CMRX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)

Raw Stochastic average of Chimerix Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.74%.

Considering, the past performance of Chimerix Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 123.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.67%, alongside a boost of 84.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 46.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 97.39% during last recorded quarter.