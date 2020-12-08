DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) market price of $55.47 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) was valued at $55.52. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $56.00 while reaching the peak value of $56.155 and lowest value recorded on the day was $53.96. The stock current value is $55.47.

Recently in News on December 1, 2020, Dick’s Sporting Goods And The Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation Deliver The Magic Of Sport To 10,000 Kids With The Help Of Candace Parker, Matt Ryan, Blake Griffin And The Pittsburgh Penguins. The DICK’S Foundation also surprised the Co-Op City Tennis Club, part of New York Junior Tennis & Learning, with a $100,000 grant in a moving short film that launched today. You can read further details here

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $63.29 on 10/16/20, with the lowest value was $13.46 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) full year performance was 20.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares are logging -12.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 312.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.46 and $63.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1914249 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) recorded performance in the market was 12.18%, having the revenues showcasing 2.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.05B, as it employees total of 15300 workers.

Specialists analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 54.09, with a change in the price was noted +14.56. In a similar fashion, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. posted a movement of +35.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,480,959 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DKS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

Trends and Technical analysis: DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS)

Raw Stochastic average of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.75%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.41%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.52%, alongside a boost of 20.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.27% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.49% during last recorded quarter.