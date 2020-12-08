Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.17M

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) is priced at $5.52 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.77 and reached a high price of $5.88, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.77. The stock touched a low price of $5.50.

Recently in News on November 23, 2020, BrainStorm to present NurOwn® Phase 3 Clinical Trial Results at 31st International Symposium on ALS/MND. – Dr. Merit Cudkowicz and Dr. Ralph Kern presentation will be featured in Oral Presentation in the Clinical Trials Platform Session. You can read further details here

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.95 on 10/09/20, with the lowest value was $3.80 for the same time period, recorded on 11/17/20.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) full year performance was 40.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -69.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.63 and $17.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1010460 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) recorded performance in the market was 28.97%, having the revenues showcasing -57.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 164.94M, as it employees total of 32 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.31, with a change in the price was noted -7.91. In a similar fashion, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -58.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 950,126 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BCLI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)

Raw Stochastic average of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.29%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -40.00%, alongside a boost of 40.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -49.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -57.60% during last recorded quarter.