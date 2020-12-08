Boiling and ready to burst as ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) last month performance was 122.40%

For the readers interested in the stock health of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY). It is currently valued at $4.07. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.10, after setting-off with the price of $3.40. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.35 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.32.

Recently in News on December 3, 2020, ADDvantage Technologies Group to Report Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results on December 16, 2020. Conference Call to be held on December 17, 2020 at 9 a.m. Eastern. You can read further details here

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.49 on 02/25/20, with the lowest value was $1.50 for the same time period, recorded on 05/20/20.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) full year performance was 51.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. shares are logging -37.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 171.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.50 and $6.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1224379 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) recorded performance in the market was 65.45%, having the revenues showcasing 94.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.46M, as it employees total of 185 workers.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.22, with a change in the price was noted +1.45. In a similar fashion, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. posted a movement of +55.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 206,864 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEY is recording 0.55 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.91%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 65.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.37%, alongside a boost of 51.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 122.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 94.74% during last recorded quarter.