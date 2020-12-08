AXT Inc. (AXTI) is on the roll with an average volume of 807.16K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AXT Inc. (AXTI), which is $10.73 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.09 after opening rate of $10.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.50 before closing at $10.02.

Recently in News on December 3, 2020, AXT Completes the Ramp of OSRAM Shipments from New, Dingxing Manufacturing Facility. AXT, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor substrates, today announced that it has completed the ramp of its gallium arsenide substrate shipments for its major customer, OSRAM, from its new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Dingxing, China. In March, OSRAM finished its qualification of the new facility and began accepting a portion of its order volume from Dingxing, which it has continued to ramp throughout the year. You can read further details here

AXT Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.65 on 12/08/20, with the lowest value was $1.85 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

AXT Inc. (AXTI) full year performance was 213.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AXT Inc. shares are logging 2.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 479.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.85 and $10.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1411095 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AXT Inc. (AXTI) recorded performance in the market was 130.34%, having the revenues showcasing 100.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 395.19M, as it employees total of 731 workers.

Analysts verdict on AXT Inc. (AXTI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AXT Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.26, with a change in the price was noted +6.06. In a similar fashion, AXT Inc. posted a movement of +125.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 703,984 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AXTI is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

AXT Inc. (AXTI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of AXT Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.70%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of AXT Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 130.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 84.87%, alongside a boost of 213.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by 63.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 100.80% during last recorded quarter.