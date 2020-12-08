Analysts Mean recommendation for Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) was 2.50: Is this the key time?

Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) is priced at $41.64 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $41.50 and reached a high price of $42.74, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $36.29. The stock touched a low price of $41.40.

Recently in News on December 8, 2020, SEACOR INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of SEACOR Holdings Inc. – CKH. Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH) to an affiliate of American Industrial Partners. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of SEACOR will receive only $41.50 in cash for each share of SEACOR that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company. You can read further details here

Seacor Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $47.70 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $22.23 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) full year performance was -0.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Seacor Holdings Inc. shares are logging -12.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.23 and $47.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2102179 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) recorded performance in the market was -3.50%, having the revenues showcasing 32.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 807.40M, as it employees total of 2309 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Seacor Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 31.36, with a change in the price was noted +12.48. In a similar fashion, Seacor Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +42.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 93,268 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CKH is recording 0.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.33.

Technical breakdown of Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH)

Raw Stochastic average of Seacor Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.71%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Seacor Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.27%, alongside a downfall of -0.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.35% in the 7-day charts and went down by 37.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.15% during last recorded quarter.