Why is Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) up 123.02% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG). It is currently valued at $3.10. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.18, after setting-off with the price of $2.53. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.53 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.50.

Recently in News on December 1, 2020, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement. Vancouver, British Columbia and Johannesburg, South Africa–(Newsfile Corp. – December 1, 2020) – Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSX: PTM) (NYSE American: PLG) (“Platinum Group” or the “Company”) reports that the Company intends, subject to regulatory approval, to sell 1,121,076 common shares of the Company at price of US$2.23 each for gross proceeds of US$2.5 million (the “Private Placement”) to existing major beneficial shareholder, Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited (“HCI”). You can read further details here

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.18 on 12/04/20, with the lowest value was $0.86 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) full year performance was 123.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares are logging 4.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 262.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.86 and $2.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3984091 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) recorded performance in the market was 83.43%, having the revenues showcasing 39.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 172.89M, as it employees total of 111 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Platinum Group Metals Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.11, with a change in the price was noted +1.71. In a similar fashion, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. posted a movement of +123.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 849,629 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG)

Raw Stochastic average of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.78%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Platinum Group Metals Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 83.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 97.45%, alongside a boost of 123.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 29.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 77.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 39.01% during last recorded quarter.