Why is ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) down -72.27% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) was valued at $2.05. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.11 while reaching the peak value of $2.47 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.11. The stock current value is $2.34.

Recently in News on November 4, 2020, ION reports third quarter 2020 results. Revenues of $16 million amid challenging backdrop, backlog increased 77% sequentially driven by strategic entry into 3D new acquisition multi-client market. You can read further details here

ION Geophysical Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.83 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $1.13 for the same time period, recorded on 04/01/20.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) full year performance was -72.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ION Geophysical Corporation shares are logging -74.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 107.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.13 and $9.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1015856 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) recorded performance in the market was -73.04%, having the revenues showcasing 28.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.70M, as it employees total of 519 workers.

Analysts verdict on ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ION Geophysical Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.92, with a change in the price was noted -0.13. In a similar fashion, ION Geophysical Corporation posted a movement of -5.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 391,148 in trading volumes.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ION Geophysical Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.29%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.24%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ION Geophysical Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -73.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -38.90%, alongside a downfall of -72.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 47.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.57% during last recorded quarter.