Time to Buy Beat-Down Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) is priced at $1.22 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.38 and reached a high price of $1.39, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.40. The stock touched a low price of $1.15.

Recently in News on December 3, 2020, Titan Medical to Present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference. Titan Medical Inc. (“Titan” or the “Company”) (TSX: TMD) (Nasdaq: TMDI), a medical device company focused on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery, announced today that David McNally, President, CEO and Chairman of Titan Medical, will present an overview of the Company and its Enos™ single access surgical system to a live virtual audience at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. ET. To view Mr. McNally’s presentation, please register in advance at: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/. You can read further details here

Titan Medical Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7500 on 06/09/20, with the lowest value was $0.1221 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) full year performance was 127.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Titan Medical Inc. shares are logging -30.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 899.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.12 and $1.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2321270 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) recorded performance in the market was 146.46%, having the revenues showcasing 44.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 100.27M.

The Analysts eye on Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Titan Medical Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8026, with a change in the price was noted +0.4533. In a similar fashion, Titan Medical Inc. posted a movement of +59.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 935,479 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)

Raw Stochastic average of Titan Medical Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.81%.

Considering, the past performance of Titan Medical Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 146.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.94%, alongside a boost of 127.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 76.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 44.31% during last recorded quarter.