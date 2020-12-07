Time to Buy Beat-Down Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM), which is $7.31 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.405 after opening rate of $7.08 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.00 before closing at $6.84.

Recently in News on November 25, 2020, Hudbay Announces Resumption of Full Production at its 777 Mine. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that full production has resumed at its 777 Mine in Flin Flon, Manitoba, following the skip hoist incident in October. The shaft repair activities were completed well ahead of schedule and the total direct repair costs were under the estimated $5.0 million. You can read further details here

Hudbay Minerals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.41 on 12/04/20, with the lowest value was $1.23 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) full year performance was 111.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares are logging 3.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 494.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.23 and $7.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1105091 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) recorded performance in the market was 76.14%, having the revenues showcasing 62.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.91B, as it employees total of 2233 workers.

Analysts verdict on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Hudbay Minerals Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.54, with a change in the price was noted +3.97. In a similar fashion, Hudbay Minerals Inc. posted a movement of +118.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 989,702 in trading volumes.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Hudbay Minerals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.15%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Hudbay Minerals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 76.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 137.34%, alongside a boost of 111.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 49.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 62.08% during last recorded quarter.