Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) was up 19.95%

For the readers interested in the stock health of RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG). It is currently valued at $18.34. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $18.38, after setting-off with the price of $15.60. Company’s stock value dipped to $15.38 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $15.29.

Recently in News on December 2, 2020, RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces the Nomination of Paul Williams to Serve on the Board of Directors of Romeo Power upon Consummation of Merger. RMG Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced the nomination of Paul Williams for election at a special meeting of stockholders of the Company to serve on the board of directors of the combined company upon consummation of the previously announced merger between the Company and Romeo Systems, Inc. (“Romeo Power”). You can read further details here

RMG Acquisition Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.24 on 11/30/20, with the lowest value was $9.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) full year performance was 86.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RMG Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -4.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 93.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.50 and $19.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4890752 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) recorded performance in the market was 83.77%, having the revenues showcasing 77.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 439.61M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

The Analysts eye on RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RMG Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.78, with a change in the price was noted +7.94. In a similar fashion, RMG Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +76.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,003,530 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RMG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)

Raw Stochastic average of RMG Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.17%.

Considering, the past performance of RMG Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 83.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 83.79%, alongside a boost of 86.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 81.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 77.03% during last recorded quarter.