Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) was up 12.43%

At the end of the latest market close, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) was valued at $10.62. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.75 while reaching the peak value of $10.75 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.48. The stock current value is $11.94.

Recently in News on December 7, 2020, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II and Paysafe, A Leading Global Payments Provider Focused on Digital Commerce and iGaming, Announce Merger. ~ Paysafe operates a unique two-sided network and processes nearly $100 Billion in Volume ~. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II shares are logging 7.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.60 and $11.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 39843857 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) recorded performance in the market was 6.73%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.56B.

Market experts do have their say about Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT)

Technical breakdown of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.06%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.73%. The shares 1.72% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.81% in the period of the last 30 days.