Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close DCP Midstream LP (DCP) was up 9.02%

At the end of the latest market close, DCP Midstream LP (DCP) was valued at $18.63. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $18.84 while reaching the peak value of $20.47 and lowest value recorded on the day was $18.80. The stock current value is $20.31.

Recently in News on December 1, 2020, DCP Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences. DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) announced that Wouter van Kempen, chairman, president, and chief executive officer and Sean O’Brien, group vice president and chief financial officer will conduct a series of virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with investment community representatives at the following conferences:. You can read further details here

DCP Midstream LP had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.26 on 01/07/20, with the lowest value was $2.20 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) full year performance was -1.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DCP Midstream LP shares are logging -22.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 823.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.20 and $26.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1372199 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DCP Midstream LP (DCP) recorded performance in the market was -17.07%, having the revenues showcasing 61.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.88B.

The Analysts eye on DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the DCP Midstream LP a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.25, with a change in the price was noted +8.45. In a similar fashion, DCP Midstream LP posted a movement of +71.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,079,987 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DCP is recording 1.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.03.

Technical rundown of DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

Raw Stochastic average of DCP Midstream LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.59%.

Considering, the past performance of DCP Midstream LP, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.22%, alongside a downfall of -1.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by 63.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 61.32% during last recorded quarter.