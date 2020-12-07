Recent Change of 5.12% in the Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) is priced at $12.52 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.95 and reached a high price of $12.59, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.91. The stock touched a low price of $11.86.

Recently in News on November 16, 2020, Paya to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences. Paya, a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, today announced that Jeff Hack, Paya CEO and other senior management team members are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:. You can read further details here

Paya Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) full year performance was 24.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Paya Holdings Inc. shares are logging -3.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.75 and $13.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3484091 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) recorded performance in the market was 23.72%, having the revenues showcasing 20.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.39B, as it employees total of 257 workers.

The Analysts eye on Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Paya Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PAYA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.61%.

Considering, the past performance of Paya Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.28%, alongside a boost of 24.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by 12.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.50% during last recorded quarter.