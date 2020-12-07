Recent Change of -12.61% in the Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE), which is $20.51 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $24.266 after opening rate of $22.72 while the lowest price it went was recorded $22.00 before closing at $23.47.

Recently in News on December 4, 2020, Lordstown Motors Corp. Announces S-1 Registration Statement Declared Effective. Lordstown Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: RIDE), (“Lordstown Motors”), a leader in electric light duty trucks focused on the commercial fleet market, announced that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) has declared Lordstown’s registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-250045) (the “Registration Statement”) effective as of today’s date. The Registration Statement registered 152,999,357 shares of Lordstown’s Class A common stock, which includes (a) 143,66,024 shares of Class A common stock registered for sale by the selling security holders named in the Registration Statement, (b) an aggregate of 5,066,667 shares of Class A common stock issuable upon the exercise of private placement warrants, and (c) 9,333,333 shares of Class A common stock issuable upon the exercise of public warrants. The Registration Statement also registered the resale of the private placement warrants. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $31.80 on 09/22/20, with the lowest value was $9.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lordstown Motors Corp. shares are logging -35.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 115.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.50 and $31.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3090558 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) recorded performance in the market was 135.88%, having the revenues showcasing 33.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.79B.

Market experts do have their say about Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lordstown Motors Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.09, with a change in the price was noted +10.01. In a similar fashion, Lordstown Motors Corp. posted a movement of +95.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,299,905 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RIDE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

Raw Stochastic average of Lordstown Motors Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.77%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Lordstown Motors Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 135.88%. The shares increased approximately by -11.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 39.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.35% during last recorded quarter.