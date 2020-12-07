Reason’s why Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $80.13

For the readers interested in the stock health of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED). It is currently valued at $75.31. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $76.54, after setting-off with the price of $75.83. Company’s stock value dipped to $75.01 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $75.91.

Recently in News on December 1, 2020, Con Edison Announces Public Offering Of Common Shares. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (“Con Edison”) (NYSE: ED) announced today it has agreed to issue 7,200,000 of its common shares. These common shares are being offered by BofA Securities under Con Edison’s effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”). The underwriter may offer the common shares in transactions on the New York Stock Exchange LLC, in the over-the-counter market or through negotiated transactions at market prices or at negotiated prices. The common shares are expected to be issued on December 4, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Consolidated Edison Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $95.10 on 01/31/20, with the lowest value was $62.03 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) full year performance was -13.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Consolidated Edison Inc. shares are logging -20.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $62.03 and $95.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3238068 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) recorded performance in the market was -16.76%, having the revenues showcasing 3.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.42B, as it employees total of 14890 workers.

Analysts verdict on Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Consolidated Edison Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 6 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 76.74, with a change in the price was noted +3.80. In a similar fashion, Consolidated Edison Inc. posted a movement of +5.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,153,075 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ED is recording 1.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.04.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Consolidated Edison Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.44%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Consolidated Edison Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.09%, alongside a downfall of -13.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.16% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.11% during last recorded quarter.