Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) market price of $2.12 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) was valued at $2.02. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.17 while reaching the peak value of $2.17 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.98. The stock current value is $2.12.

Recently in News on December 2, 2020, Ideanomics Invites You to Join Us at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference. Detroit, Michigan–(Newsfile Corp. – December 2, 2020) – Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) will be presenting at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference taking place on December 8-9, 2020. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to explore small cap investment opportunities through two days of networking, dealmaking and discovery. You can read further details here

Ideanomics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.75 on 11/24/20, with the lowest value was $0.28 for the same time period, recorded on 03/06/20.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) full year performance was 146.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ideanomics Inc. shares are logging -55.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 666.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $4.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10443492 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) recorded performance in the market was 136.06%, having the revenues showcasing 74.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 518.59M, as it employees total of 60 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ideanomics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.26, with a change in the price was noted +0.86. In a similar fashion, Ideanomics Inc. posted a movement of +67.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 19,556,295 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IDEX is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Raw Stochastic average of Ideanomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.66%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 136.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 225.81%, alongside a boost of 146.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -27.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 132.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 74.14% during last recorded quarter.