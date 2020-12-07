Here is why Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.67%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN), which is $18.05 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $18.06 after opening rate of $17.37 while the lowest price it went was recorded $17.06 before closing at $16.96.

Recently in News on November 18, 2020, MARTEN TRANSPORT DECLARES SPECIAL AND QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS. Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock and a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of common stock. The dividends will be payable on December 28, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 14, 2020. No portion of either dividend is considered to be a return of capital. You can read further details here

Marten Transport Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.13 on 07/17/20, with the lowest value was $10.67 for the same time period, recorded on 03/20/20.

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) full year performance was 30.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Marten Transport Ltd. shares are logging -10.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.67 and $20.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1331533 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) recorded performance in the market was 25.99%, having the revenues showcasing 0.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.40B, as it employees total of 4087 workers.

Specialists analysis on Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Marten Transport Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.42, with a change in the price was noted +0.24. In a similar fashion, Marten Transport Ltd. posted a movement of +1.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 411,217 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MRTN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN)

Raw Stochastic average of Marten Transport Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.10%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.70%, alongside a boost of 30.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by 0.00% during last recorded quarter.