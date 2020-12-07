Here is why Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 16.94%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX), which is $0.41 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.394 after opening rate of $0.3758 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.3335 before closing at $0.34.

Recently in News on December 7, 2020, Nasdaq’s Listing and Hearing Review Council Stays Panel Determination Requiring Jaguar Health’s Compliance with the Bid Price Requirement by December 23, 2020. The Nasdaq Listing Council, on its own motion, will consider if the Company should have been granted a longer period within which to evidence compliance with the $1.00 per share minimum bid price requirement. You can read further details here

Jaguar Health Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0800 on 01/21/20, with the lowest value was $0.1850 for the same time period, recorded on 11/16/20.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) full year performance was -43.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jaguar Health Inc. shares are logging -62.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 120.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $1.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 18677099 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) recorded performance in the market was -57.30%, having the revenues showcasing 8.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.80M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

Analysts verdict on Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jaguar Health Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3930, with a change in the price was noted -0.2761. In a similar fashion, Jaguar Health Inc. posted a movement of -39.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,980,751 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JAGX is recording 4.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.29.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Jaguar Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.25%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Jaguar Health Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -57.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.19%, alongside a downfall of -43.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 62.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 74.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.43% during last recorded quarter.