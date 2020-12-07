GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) Profit Margins posted -25.20% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) was valued at $1.13. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.13 while reaching the peak value of $1.15 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.11. The stock current value is $1.63.

Recently in News on December 7, 2020, GSE Wins Multi-Year Deal with One of the Largest US Oil Companies for Virtual Workforce Development Solution. GSE Systems, Inc. (“GSE Solutions” or “GSE”) (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in delivering and supporting end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions to the power and process industry, today announced a multi-year subscription of its EnVision On-Demand software by a global manufacturer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products. You can read further details here

GSE Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8515 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $0.8600 for the same time period, recorded on 03/24/20.

GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) full year performance was 2.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GSE Systems Inc. shares are logging -15.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 90.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.86 and $1.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1663631 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) recorded performance in the market was -31.52%, having the revenues showcasing 18.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.50M, as it employees total of 321 workers.

Market experts do have their say about GSE Systems Inc. (GVP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GSE Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0077, with a change in the price was noted +0.4399. In a similar fashion, GSE Systems Inc. posted a movement of +48.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 73,314 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GVP is recording 1.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.84.

Technical breakdown of GSE Systems Inc. (GVP)

Raw Stochastic average of GSE Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.31%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of GSE Systems Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -31.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.67%, alongside a boost of 2.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.14% during last recorded quarter.