Do Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) beta value of 2.26 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Sunworks Inc. (SUNW). It is currently valued at $4.38. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.62, after setting-off with the price of $4.52. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.22 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.28.

Recently in News on December 7, 2020, Sunworks Pays Off Debt and Strengthens Balance Sheet. Company Completes ATM Offering – Raises $20 Million in Cash;Pays off $2.7 Million CrowdOut Capital Debt . You can read further details here

Sunworks Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.50 on 09/24/20, with the lowest value was $0.29 for the same time period, recorded on 04/06/20.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) full year performance was 268.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sunworks Inc. shares are logging -48.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1410.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.29 and $8.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1656393 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) recorded performance in the market was 242.40%, having the revenues showcasing 619.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 73.32M, as it employees total of 178 workers.

The Analysts eye on Sunworks Inc. (SUNW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sunworks Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.28, with a change in the price was noted +3.60. In a similar fashion, Sunworks Inc. posted a movement of +433.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,290,056 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SUNW is recording 0.94 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.47.

Technical rundown of Sunworks Inc. (SUNW)

Raw Stochastic average of Sunworks Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.29%.

Considering, the past performance of Sunworks Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 242.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 540.14%, alongside a boost of 268.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -23.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 56.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 619.45% during last recorded quarter.