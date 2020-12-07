CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 3.28

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK), which is $11.60 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.78 after opening rate of $10.96 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.82 before closing at $10.85.

Recently in News on November 19, 2020, CleanSpark’s GridFabric Finalizes OpenADR Certification for EV Fleet Charging Company Electriphi. CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the “Company”), a diversified software and services company today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, GridFabric, has finalized an OpenADR certification for Electriphi, Inc. (Electriphi), an award winning EV fleet charging and energy management company. Electriphi’s charging management platform has now been added to the official list of OpenADR certified products. You can read further details here

CleanSpark Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.14 on 09/22/20, with the lowest value was $0.97 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) full year performance was 70.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CleanSpark Inc. shares are logging -23.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1095.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.97 and $15.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1319043 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) recorded performance in the market was 116.82%, having the revenues showcasing 30.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 236.87M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CleanSpark Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.60, with a change in the price was noted +8.28. In a similar fashion, CleanSpark Inc. posted a movement of +249.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,122,542 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLSK is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of CleanSpark Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.22%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.34%.

If we look into the earlier routines of CleanSpark Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 116.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 434.56%, alongside a boost of 70.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 34.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.63% during last recorded quarter.