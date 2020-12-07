China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 6.26%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD), which is $1.10 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.15 after opening rate of $1.06 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.05 before closing at $1.04.

Recently in News on November 13, 2020, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results. China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) (“Jo-Jo Drugstores” or the “Company”), a leading online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and healthcare provider in China, today announced its financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.4600 on 05/27/20, with the lowest value was $0.8000 for the same time period, recorded on 09/04/20.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) full year performance was -31.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. shares are logging -68.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $3.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1087304 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) recorded performance in the market was -39.56%, having the revenues showcasing 18.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 39.50M, as it employees total of 1014 workers.

The Analysts eye on China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0687, with a change in the price was noted -0.2100. In a similar fashion, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. posted a movement of -16.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 697,395 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CJJD is recording 1.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Technical rundown of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)

Raw Stochastic average of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.46%.

Considering, the past performance of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -39.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.78%, alongside a downfall of -31.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.28% during last recorded quarter.