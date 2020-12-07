China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 2.42M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS), which is $7.82 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.1619 after opening rate of $8.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.50 before closing at $8.51.

Recently in News on December 3, 2020, China Automotive Systems Registered Record High Monthly Shipments to Commercial Vehicle Market in China. – Reached monthly run rate of 70,000 steering units shipped to leading Chinese OEMs and North America aftermarket -. You can read further details here

China Automotive Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.69 on 12/01/20, with the lowest value was $1.42 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) full year performance was 100.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Automotive Systems Inc. shares are logging -42.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 448.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.42 and $13.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1435606 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) recorded performance in the market was 148.25%, having the revenues showcasing 181.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 262.52M, as it employees total of 4039 workers.

Specialists analysis on China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the China Automotive Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.27, with a change in the price was noted +4.99. In a similar fashion, China Automotive Systems Inc. posted a movement of +176.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,597,048 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CAAS is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS)

Raw Stochastic average of China Automotive Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.44%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 148.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 255.45%, alongside a boost of 100.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 104.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by 162.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 181.29% during last recorded quarter.