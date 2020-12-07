Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Profit Margins posted -3.30% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

For the readers interested in the stock health of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ). It is currently valued at $25.15. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $25.23, after setting-off with the price of $24.32. Company’s stock value dipped to $24.27 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $23.89.

Recently in News on November 13, 2020, Canadian Natural Resources Limited Prices C$800 Million in 3 and 7 Year Medium-Term Notes. Canadian Natural Resources Limited announces Limited (“Canadian Natural” or the “Company”) announces that on November 12, 2020, it priced the following medium term notes which were sold to investors in Canada:. You can read further details here

Canadian Natural Resources Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.79 on 01/03/20, with the lowest value was $6.71 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) full year performance was -10.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares are logging -23.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 274.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.71 and $32.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8334227 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) recorded performance in the market was -22.26%, having the revenues showcasing 27.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.20B, as it employees total of 10180 workers.

Analysts verdict on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

During the last month, 19 analysts gave the Canadian Natural Resources Limited a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.82, with a change in the price was noted +7.16. In a similar fashion, Canadian Natural Resources Limited posted a movement of +39.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,288,672 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CNQ is recording 0.73 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.70.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Canadian Natural Resources Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.94%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Canadian Natural Resources Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.79%, alongside a downfall of -10.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 50.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.47% during last recorded quarter.