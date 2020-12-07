Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) is on the roll with an average volume of 8.82M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK), which is $26.64 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $24.10 after opening rate of $23.26 while the lowest price it went was recorded $21.80 before closing at $23.93.

Recently in News on December 7, 2020, Blink Charging To Participate In The Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series: Blink Charging’s Recent Acquisitions and Growing Its Charger Footprint. Fireside Chat to Be Held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 11:00 am ET. You can read further details here

Blink Charging Co. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $34.67 on 11/23/20, with the lowest value was $1.25 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) full year performance was 1159.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blink Charging Co. shares are logging -23.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2031.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.25 and $34.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3253072 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) recorded performance in the market was 1186.56%, having the revenues showcasing 273.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 732.98M, as it employees total of 67 workers.

Analysts verdict on Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Blink Charging Co. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.89, with a change in the price was noted +19.28. In a similar fashion, Blink Charging Co. posted a movement of +325.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,682,735 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BLNK is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Blink Charging Co. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.40%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.24%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Blink Charging Co., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1186.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 987.73%, alongside a boost of 1159.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 167.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 273.91% during last recorded quarter.