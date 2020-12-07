American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) market price of $228.67 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) was valued at $226.22. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $226.75 while reaching the peak value of $228.90 and lowest value recorded on the day was $224.44. The stock current value is $228.67.

Recently in News on December 3, 2020, American Tower Corporation Declares Quarterly Distribution. American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that its board of directors has declared its quarterly cash distribution of $1.21 per share on shares of the Company’s common stock. The distribution is payable on February 2, 2021 to such stockholders of record at the close of business on December 28, 2020. You can read further details here

American Tower Corporation (REIT) had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $272.20 on 07/29/20, with the lowest value was $174.32 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) full year performance was 7.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares are logging -15.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $174.32 and $272.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3296148 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) recorded performance in the market was -0.50%, having the revenues showcasing -8.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 100.49B, as it employees total of 5454 workers.

The Analysts eye on American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the American Tower Corporation (REIT) a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 245.09, with a change in the price was noted -28.60. In a similar fashion, American Tower Corporation (REIT) posted a movement of -11.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,810,346 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMT is recording 6.64 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 6.43.

Technical rundown of American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)

Raw Stochastic average of American Tower Corporation (REIT) in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.90%.

Considering, the past performance of American Tower Corporation (REIT), multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.32%, alongside a boost of 7.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.52% during last recorded quarter.