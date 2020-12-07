AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 16.87%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), which is $43.36 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $43.75 after opening rate of $40.75 while the lowest price it went was recorded $40.54 before closing at $40.28.

Recently in News on November 30, 2020, AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Debt Tender Offers. AerCap Holdings N.V. (“AerCap” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AER) announced today that AerCap Global Aviation Trust (“AGAT,” “we,” “us” and “our”), a Delaware statutory trust and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, for its own account and on behalf of AerCap Ireland Capital Designated Activity Company (“AICDAC”), offers to purchase for cash the notes listed in the table below (the “Notes”) (i) in accordance with, and in the order of, the corresponding Acceptance Priority Levels and (ii) subject to the Maximum Tender Cap (as defined below) and possible pro rata allocation, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase (as defined below). The offers to purchase with respect to each series of Notes are referred to herein as the “Offers” and each, an “Offer.” Each Offer is made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase, dated November 30, 2020 (as may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”), and the related Letter of Transmittal (the “Letter of Transmittal” and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the “Tender Offer Documents”). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase. You can read further details here

AerCap Holdings N.V. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $64.86 on 02/13/20, with the lowest value was $10.42 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) full year performance was -27.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AerCap Holdings N.V. shares are logging -33.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 316.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.42 and $64.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3049850 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) recorded performance in the market was -29.46%, having the revenues showcasing 45.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.22B, as it employees total of 390 workers.

Market experts do have their say about AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AerCap Holdings N.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 30.23, with a change in the price was noted +10.57. In a similar fashion, AerCap Holdings N.V. posted a movement of +32.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,791,524 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AER is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.53.

Technical breakdown of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)

Raw Stochastic average of AerCap Holdings N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.83%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of AerCap Holdings N.V., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.29%, alongside a downfall of -27.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.16% in the 7-day charts and went down by 63.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 45.16% during last recorded quarter.