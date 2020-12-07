Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $87.81

For the readers interested in the stock health of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD). It is currently valued at $93.36. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $94.58, after setting-off with the price of $92.58. Company’s stock value dipped to $90.63 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $94.04.

Recently in News on December 2, 2020, High-Performance AMD EPYC™ CPUs and Radeon™ Pro GPUs Power New AWS Instance for Graphics Optimized Workloads. ꟷ 2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ CPUs and AMD Radeon™ Pro GPUs power new Amazon EC2 G4ad Instance with up to 40% better graphics performance ꟷ.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $96.37 on 12/02/20, with the lowest value was $36.75 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) full year performance was 137.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares are logging -3.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 154.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $36.75 and $96.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11281378 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) recorded performance in the market was 105.06%, having the revenues showcasing 14.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 111.02B, as it employees total of 11400 workers.

Analysts verdict on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 18 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 80.94, with a change in the price was noted +38.44. In a similar fashion, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. posted a movement of +69.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 57,429,402 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.68%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.38%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 105.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 77.53%, alongside a boost of 137.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.67% during last recorded quarter.