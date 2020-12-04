W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.42M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) was valued at $2.06. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.10 while reaching the peak value of $2.14 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.01. The stock current value is $2.08.

Recently in News on November 24, 2020, W&T Offshore Apparent High Bidder on Two Gulf of Mexico Blocks in Lease Sale 256 and Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company was the apparent high bidder on two blocks in the Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale 256 held by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (“BOEM”) on November 18, 2020. W&T will also be participating in two upcoming investor conferences. You can read further details here

W&T Offshore Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.10 on 01/03/20, with the lowest value was $1.07 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) full year performance was -52.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, W&T Offshore Inc. shares are logging -65.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 94.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.07 and $6.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4208065 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) recorded performance in the market was -62.59%, having the revenues showcasing 0.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 294.90M, as it employees total of 291 workers.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the W&T Offshore Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.00, with a change in the price was noted -0.42. In a similar fashion, W&T Offshore Inc. posted a movement of -16.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,436,055 in trading volumes.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of W&T Offshore Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.40%.

If we look into the earlier routines of W&T Offshore Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -62.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.97%, alongside a downfall of -52.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.35% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by 0.00% during last recorded quarter.