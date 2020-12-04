Why is Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) down -18.45% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Farmmi Inc. (FAMI), which is $1.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.99 after opening rate of $0.9167 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.915 before closing at $0.93.

Recently in News on December 1, 2020, Farmmi Announces Latest Sales Win. Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced its latest sales win. The Company’s subsidiary, Zhejiang Forest Food Co., Ltd., has received another multi-product, follow-on order for export to Israel. The latest order is for dried whole and sliced Shiitake mushrooms. You can read further details here

Farmmi Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6700 on 08/14/20, with the lowest value was $0.3100 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) full year performance was -18.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Farmmi Inc. shares are logging -40.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 222.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $1.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 968456 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) recorded performance in the market was 23.96%, having the revenues showcasing 27.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.42M, as it employees total of 101 workers.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Farmmi Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8275, with a change in the price was noted +0.2720. In a similar fashion, Farmmi Inc. posted a movement of +38.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,616,856 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FAMI is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Farmmi Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.23%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.33%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Farmmi Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 81.69%, alongside a downfall of -18.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.06% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.53% during last recorded quarter.