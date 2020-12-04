Why is Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) down -73.50% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) was valued at $0.66. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.67 while reaching the peak value of $0.67 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.591. The stock current value is $0.62.

Recently in News on December 2, 2020, Artelo Biosciences Announces Appointment of Senior Pharmaceutical Executive Gregory R. Reyes, M.D., Ph.D., to Board of Directors. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics that modulate endogenous signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, today announced the appointment of drug discovery and development veteran Gregory R. Reyes, M.D., Ph.D. to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective November 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Artelo Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.4200 on 02/03/20, with the lowest value was $0.4510 for the same time period, recorded on 11/02/20.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) full year performance was -73.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -85.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.45 and $4.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4339527 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) recorded performance in the market was -77.04%, having the revenues showcasing -19.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.79M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Specialists analysis on Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Artelo Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8475, with a change in the price was noted -0.4800. In a similar fashion, Artelo Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -43.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,487,425 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARTL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)

Raw Stochastic average of Artelo Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.11%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.74%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -77.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.67%, alongside a downfall of -73.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.97% during last recorded quarter.