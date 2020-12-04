Time to Buy Beat-Down Yunji Inc. (YJ) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Yunji Inc. (YJ) was valued at $2.73. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.84 while reaching the peak value of $2.84 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.61. The stock current value is $2.83.

Recently in News on November 26, 2020, Yunji Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results. Yunji Inc. (“Yunji” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 20201. You can read further details here

Yunji Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.05 on 11/25/20, with the lowest value was $1.67 for the same time period, recorded on 10/02/20.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) full year performance was -40.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yunji Inc. shares are logging -53.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.67 and $6.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1766742 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yunji Inc. (YJ) recorded performance in the market was -40.39%, having the revenues showcasing 12.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 752.28M, as it employees total of 1334 workers.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yunji Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.31, with a change in the price was noted +0.15. In a similar fashion, Yunji Inc. posted a movement of +5.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,166,055 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YJ is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Yunji Inc. (YJ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Yunji Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.87%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Yunji Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -40.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.51%, alongside a downfall of -40.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -44.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.81% during last recorded quarter.