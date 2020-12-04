Time to Buy Beat-Down Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) was valued at $1.05. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.06 while reaching the peak value of $1.35 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.06. The stock current value is $1.23.

Recently in News on November 16, 2020, Tenax Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Provides Business Update. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing products for the critical care market, today reported financial results for the third quarter 2020 and provided a business update. You can read further details here

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6800 on 06/02/20, with the lowest value was $0.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) full year performance was 0.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -54.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 392.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $2.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1313378 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) recorded performance in the market was -12.77%, having the revenues showcasing -11.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.26M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tenax Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2747, with a change in the price was noted +0.2501. In a similar fashion, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +25.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 264,034 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TENX is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.83%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Tenax Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.52%, alongside a boost of 0.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.82% in the 7-day charts and went down by 41.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.51% during last recorded quarter.