TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) Quarterly Performance is -34.75%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) was valued at $2.15. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.10 while reaching the peak value of $2.24 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.68. The stock current value is $1.99.

Recently in News on November 13, 2020, TD Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results. TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the “Company”), a commodities trading and supply chain management service provider in China today announced its financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

TD Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.0200 on 08/14/20, with the lowest value was $1.2000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) full year performance was 33.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TD Holdings Inc. shares are logging -50.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 65.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.20 and $4.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6179387 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) recorded performance in the market was 30.07%, having the revenues showcasing -34.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 157.11M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TD Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.7237, with a change in the price was noted -0.3500. In a similar fashion, TD Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -14.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 301,486 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GLG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Raw Stochastic average of TD Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.62%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.03%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of TD Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.75%, alongside a boost of 33.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -34.75% during last recorded quarter.