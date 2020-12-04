Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.89

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA), which is $17.87 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $19.79 after opening rate of $19.66 while the lowest price it went was recorded $19.225 before closing at $19.42.

Recently in News on December 4, 2020, Seabridge Gold Announces US$105 Million Bought Deal. Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – December 4, 2020) – Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) (“Seabridge” or the “Company”) announced today it has entered into an agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation (the “Lead Underwriter”), as lead underwriter and sole book-runner on behalf of itself and a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the “Underwriters”), to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 6,100,000 common shares of the Company (the “Offered Shares”) at the price of US$17.25 per Offered Share (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$105 million (the “Offering”). You can read further details here

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Seabridge Gold Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.86 on 11/06/20, with the lowest value was $5.25 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) full year performance was 47.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Seabridge Gold Inc. shares are logging -18.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 240.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.25 and $21.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 856627 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) recorded performance in the market was 40.52%, having the revenues showcasing 2.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.31B, as it employees total of 8 workers.

The Analysts eye on Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Seabridge Gold Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.05, with a change in the price was noted -0.53. In a similar fashion, Seabridge Gold Inc. posted a movement of -2.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 358,980 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA)

Raw Stochastic average of Seabridge Gold Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.13%.

Considering, the past performance of Seabridge Gold Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.13%, alongside a boost of 47.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.41% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.70% during last recorded quarter.