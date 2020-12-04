Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) was up 23.87%

At the end of the latest market close, Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) was valued at $3.31. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.35 while reaching the peak value of $4.35 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.33. The stock current value is $4.10.

Recently in News on November 30, 2020, Jiayin Group Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results. –Completed transformation to 100% institutional funding—-Eliminated outstanding loan balance of legacy P2P lending business–. You can read further details here

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Jiayin Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.00 on 06/10/20, with the lowest value was $1.60 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) full year performance was -46.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jiayin Group Inc. shares are logging -86.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 156.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.60 and $30.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1809793 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) recorded performance in the market was -22.05%, having the revenues showcasing 42.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 235.67M, as it employees total of 970 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jiayin Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.17, with a change in the price was noted +0.47. In a similar fashion, Jiayin Group Inc. posted a movement of +12.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 489,026 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN)

Raw Stochastic average of Jiayin Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.09%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Jiayin Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 82.55%, alongside a downfall of -46.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 50.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.36% during last recorded quarter.