Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Hexindai Inc. (HX) was up 33.88%

At the end of the latest market close, Hexindai Inc. (HX) was valued at $2.42. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.41 while reaching the peak value of $2.625 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.36. The stock current value is $3.24.

Recently in News on November 6, 2020, Hexindai to Hold Annual General Meeting on December 16, 2020. Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) (“Hexindai” or the “Company”), a mobile e-commerce and consumer lending platform in China, today announced that it will hold an annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) at the Conference Room, 5th Floor, Block C, Shimao, No. 92 Jianguo Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100020, People’s Republic of China, at 10:00 a.m. (Beijing Time) on December 16, 2020. Shareholders listed in the register of members of the Company at the close of business on November 6, 2020 (Cayman Islands Time) are entitled to receive notice of, attend and vote at, the AGM or at any adjournment that may take place. Beneficial owners of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying ordinary shares which are represented by their ADSs must act through Citibank, N.A., the depositary of the Company’s ADSs, and should give voting instructions to Citibank, N.A. accordingly. You can read further details here

Hexindai Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.44 on 08/13/20, with the lowest value was $0.76 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Hexindai Inc. (HX) full year performance was 28.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hexindai Inc. shares are logging -56.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 323.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.76 and $7.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13151507 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hexindai Inc. (HX) recorded performance in the market was -13.75%, having the revenues showcasing 46.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 44.24M, as it employees total of 182 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Hexindai Inc. (HX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hexindai Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.12, with a change in the price was noted +0.50. In a similar fashion, Hexindai Inc. posted a movement of +20.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 680,579 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.42.

Technical breakdown of Hexindai Inc. (HX)

Raw Stochastic average of Hexindai Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.11%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Hexindai Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.13%, alongside a boost of 28.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.67% during last recorded quarter.