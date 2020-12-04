Revlon Inc. (REV) market price of $15.36 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Revlon Inc. (REV) was valued at $12.90. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.80 while reaching the peak value of $15.9899 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.78. The stock current value is $15.36.

Recently in News on November 13, 2020, Revlon Announces Closing of 5.75% Senior Notes Exchange Offer. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) announced today the closing of its previously-announced exchange offer and consent solicitation (the “Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation”) by Revlon Consumer Products Corporation, its direct wholly-owned operating subsidiary (the “Company”) that was made pursuant to the amended and restated offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement (the “Offering Memorandum”), dated October 23, 2020. In the Exchange Offer, the Company offered to exchange any and all its 5.75% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “Notes”) issued pursuant to that certain indenture, dated February 8, 2013, by and among the Company, the guarantor parties thereto and U.S. Bank, National Association, as trustee (as amended, supplemented or modified, the “Indenture”) for (i) the cash consideration or (ii) the Mixed Consideration, in each case as described in the Offering Memorandum. You can read further details here

Revlon Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.20 on 01/17/20, with the lowest value was $3.96 for the same time period, recorded on 11/02/20.

Revlon Inc. (REV) full year performance was -32.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Revlon Inc. shares are logging -39.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 287.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.96 and $25.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1574548 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Revlon Inc. (REV) recorded performance in the market was -28.29%, having the revenues showcasing 97.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 851.10M, as it employees total of 7100 workers.

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Revlon Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.48, with a change in the price was noted +6.25. In a similar fashion, Revlon Inc. posted a movement of +68.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 711,112 in trading volumes.

Raw Stochastic average of Revlon Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.49%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -28.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 33.80%, alongside a downfall of -32.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by 195.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 97.43% during last recorded quarter.