Recent Change of -3.23% in the Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK), which is $3.59 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.71 after opening rate of $3.69 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.57 before closing at $3.71.

Recently in News on December 1, 2020, Endeavour Silver Drilling Intersects High-Grade Gold-Silver Mineralization at the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato, Mexico. Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) (TSX: EDR) announces that exploration drilling continues to intersect high-grade gold-silver mineralization in the Melladito and San Bernabe vein systems at the Bolanitos mine in Guanajuato, Mexico. Since drilling resumed in June, a total of 22 holes have been drilled of which 11 holes and 22 mineralized intervals returned high grades over mineable widths (view Melladito longitudinal section here). You can read further details here

Endeavour Silver Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.79 on 08/05/20, with the lowest value was $0.99 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) full year performance was 58.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Endeavour Silver Corp. shares are logging -25.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 262.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.99 and $4.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1990675 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) recorded performance in the market was 48.96%, having the revenues showcasing -11.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 565.78M, as it employees total of 1600 workers.

The Analysts eye on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Endeavour Silver Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.72, with a change in the price was noted +0.79. In a similar fashion, Endeavour Silver Corp. posted a movement of +28.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,481,117 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EXK is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Technical rundown of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)

Raw Stochastic average of Endeavour Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.59%.

Considering, the past performance of Endeavour Silver Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 48.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 76.85%, alongside a boost of 58.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.49% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.36% during last recorded quarter.