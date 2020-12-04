Recent Change of -10.14% in the Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN), which is $5.89 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.95 after opening rate of $6.80 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.49 before closing at $6.56.

Recently in News on November 5, 2020, Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management. Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) today announced that it entered into a binding term sheet (the “Biding Term Sheet”) with Haitaoche Limited (Cayman) (“Haitaoche”) on November 3, 2020 and that it has made certain changes to its senior management team. You can read further details here

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Kaixin Auto Holdings had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.40 on 10/19/20, with the lowest value was $0.40 for the same time period, recorded on 09/04/20.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) full year performance was 378.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kaixin Auto Holdings shares are logging -56.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1373.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $13.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1115932 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) recorded performance in the market was 250.80%, having the revenues showcasing 1161.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 397.21M, as it employees total of 279 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kaixin Auto Holdings a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.15, with a change in the price was noted +5.67. In a similar fashion, Kaixin Auto Holdings posted a movement of +683.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,491,564 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

Raw Stochastic average of Kaixin Auto Holdings in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.59%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.92%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Kaixin Auto Holdings, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 250.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 671.49%, alongside a boost of 378.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 109.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1161.78% during last recorded quarter.