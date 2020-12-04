Recent Change of -0.22% in the Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL), which is $45.52 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $45.975 after opening rate of $45.81 while the lowest price it went was recorded $45.01 before closing at $45.62.

Recently in News on December 3, 2020, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. to Host Earnings Call. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on December 3, 2020 at 4:45 PM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $47.21 on 12/01/20, with the lowest value was $16.45 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) full year performance was 90.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. shares are logging -3.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 176.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.45 and $47.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12705867 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) recorded performance in the market was 71.39%, having the revenues showcasing 18.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.16B, as it employees total of 5633 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Marvell Technology Group Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 39.30, with a change in the price was noted +8.29. In a similar fashion, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. posted a movement of +22.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,257,518 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MRVL is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Technical breakdown of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

Raw Stochastic average of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.81%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.09%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Marvell Technology Group Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 71.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.83%, alongside a boost of 90.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.06% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.79% during last recorded quarter.