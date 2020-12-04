McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 3.37M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX), which is $0.99 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.04 after opening rate of $1.03 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.98 before closing at $1.03.

Recently in News on November 30, 2020, McEwen Mining Update on the San José Mine. McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) is reporting that a significant increase in COVID-19 infections in the Santa Cruz province in Argentina has resulted in the temporary lockdown of various mines including our 49%-owned San José mine. Production for Q4 is likely to be impacted by the shutdown. Limited operations are expected to resume in the coming days, subject to permission from the authorities. You can read further details here

McEwen Mining Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5300 on 08/05/20, with the lowest value was $0.5300 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) full year performance was -17.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, McEwen Mining Inc. shares are logging -35.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 85.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $1.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3567184 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) recorded performance in the market was -22.44%, having the revenues showcasing -22.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 401.64M, as it employees total of 448 workers.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the McEwen Mining Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1449, with a change in the price was noted -0.0750. In a similar fashion, McEwen Mining Inc. posted a movement of -7.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,987,164 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MUX is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of McEwen Mining Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.94%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.17%.

If we look into the earlier routines of McEwen Mining Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.58%, alongside a downfall of -17.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.44% during last recorded quarter.