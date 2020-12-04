Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) is on the roll with an average volume of 844.56K in the recent 3 months

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) is priced at $1.11 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.82 and reached a high price of $0.8994, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.88. The stock touched a low price of $0.81.

Recently in News on November 16, 2020, Iconix Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2020. Total revenue of $24.5 million compared to $35.5 million in the prior year quarter. You can read further details here

Iconix Brand Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9200 on 06/09/20, with the lowest value was $0.5072 for the same time period, recorded on 04/08/20.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) full year performance was -21.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Iconix Brand Group Inc. shares are logging -42.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 118.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.51 and $1.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 21370968 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) recorded performance in the market was -35.04%, having the revenues showcasing 27.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.37M, as it employees total of 118 workers.

The Analysts eye on Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Iconix Brand Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8341, with a change in the price was noted +0.0100. In a similar fashion, Iconix Brand Group Inc. posted a movement of +0.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 954,515 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON)

Raw Stochastic average of Iconix Brand Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.42%.

Considering, the past performance of Iconix Brand Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -35.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.65%, alongside a downfall of -21.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.10% during last recorded quarter.